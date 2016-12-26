Check out these unique Las Vegas gift ideas

Current
Looking for gift ideas this holiday season? Check out some unique gift ideas that you can only get in Las Vegas.
For the foodies in your life:
Candied bacon popcorn balls from Table 10
By popular demand, Table 10’s chef de cuisine James Richards is taking the famous candied North Country bacon and creating popcorn balls, just in time for the holidays. Starting Dec. 6, you can purchase the popcorn balls for $3 each at the restaurant or call ahead to place an order. Only a limited quantity will be made. These sweet and salty treats are the perfect stocking stuffer or office gift, if you can bear to give them away!
HEXX Chocolate
For the chocolate lover in your life, look no further than HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions’ gift baskets for the holidays, ideal for corporate gifts and under the tree. The baskets are packed with HEXX’s one-of-a-kind, artisanal chocolate treats, all made at Paris Las Vegas from cacao beans harvested in Peru, Tanzania, Venezuela, Ecuador, Madagascar and the Dominican Republic. Baskets are priced at $50, $75 and $100 and can be purchased instore at Paris Las Vegas or online.