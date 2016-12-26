Check out these unique Las Vegas gift ideas

Looking for gift ideas this holiday season? Check out some unique gift ideas that you can only get in Las Vegas.

For the foodies in your life:

Candied bacon popcorn balls from Table 10

By popular demand, Table 10’s chef de cuisine James Richards is taking the famous candied North Country bacon and creating popcorn balls, just in time for the holidays. Starting Dec. 6, you can purchase the popcorn balls for $3 each at the restaurant or call ahead to place an order. Only a limited quantity will be made. These sweet and salty treats are the perfect stocking stuffer or office gift, if you can bear to give them away!

HEXX Chocolate

For the chocolate lover in your life, look no further than HEXX Chocolate + Confexxions’ gift baskets for the holidays, ideal for corporate gifts and under the tree. The baskets are packed with HEXX’s one-of-a-kind, artisanal chocolate treats, all made at Paris Las Vegas from cacao beans harvested in Peru, Tanzania, Venezuela, Ecuador, Madagascar and the Dominican Republic. Baskets are priced at $50, $75 and $100 and can be purchased instore at Paris Las Vegas or online.

Looking for a unique gift idea for that friend, family member or coworker you never seem to know what to buy for? Rao’s Specialty Foods features a wide-selection of holiday gift baskets and is the perfect gift for the gourmet food lover. From Rao’s top-selling marinara sauce to its homemade pasta, guests can ensure that the foodie in their life gets the gift they crave this holiday season! Plus, Rao’s gift packages can also be paired with the all-new “Rao’s Classics” by Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Frank Pellegrino Sr. which hit shelves Nov. 1st.

Gift basket from Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Don't know what to give the boss, staff, clients or extended family this season? Present them with an authentic taste of Italy from one of the best Italian restaurants in the city. The Buon Natale (Merry Christmas) basket for $150 include pasta, house-made Pomodor sauce, Salsette Genovese oil, LavAzza coffee, cheese, Italian dry salami, balsamic vinegar, amaretti cookies. torrone, jelly, panettone and wine. The Tanti Auguri (All the Best Wishers) Basket for $225 includes the same items but more. Orders must be placed by Dec. 16. Call 702-364-5300 or email mina@ferraroslasvegas.com

For those who want a unique Las Vegas experience:

Las Vegas Night Strip Helicopter Tour There's only one way to tour Las Vegas by night, and that's by helicopter – any time of year it’s one of the top things to do in Las Vegas. You'll ride in a six-seater, state-of-the-art helicopter for spectacular views of the dazzling Las Vegas Strip.



Slotzilla For the person in your life who thinks they have seen it all, show them a very different view of the Fremont Street Experience by purchasing them a ride on the zip line thrill attraction, SlotZilla. Just in time for the season of gift giving, Richard Petty Driving Experience is running a special holiday promotion. Now through December 31, you can purchase a Ride-Along for as low as $59 and save $100 on any Driving Experience. Ride-Along Experiences offer the thrill of riding shotgun in a 2-seat NASCAR race car for 3 laps driven by a professional driving instructor at speeds up to 165mph. Driving Experiences offer the opportunity for you to get behind the wheel yourself for 8 to 50 laps and experience the thrill of 600 horsepower at your fingertips. Vegas Mob Tour

Come along on a two-hour bus tour that reveals the sordid history of Las Vegas. If you are looking for something different, the Vegas Mob Tour provides a spine tingling look into the dark and mysterious side of the Neon City. The Vegas Mob Tour begins with tales about the mob's connection with the city. You'll visit the sites where murders, strange disappearances, and mob activity occurred. Your tour guides, dressed in pinstriped suits and fedoras, weave "eerie"stories about Las Vegas' darkest secrets.

Have a uniquely Las Vegas gift idea? Send an email to webmaster@ktnv.com.