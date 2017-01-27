Las Vegas now offers Lyft Premier

Lyft Las Vegas became Thursday the 11th city in the U.S. to offer Lyft Premier, matching riders with a luxury sedan or SUV like a BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Lexus LS, or Cadillac Escalade.



Lyft Premier can transport passengers to top Lyft destinations around the valley, from the Strip to Henderson and Summerlin.



Through Feb. 23, new and existing riders can experience Lyft Premier's amenities and receive $10 off four rides using the code "PREMXLAS" as supplies last.



Lyft and JetSuiteX have partnered to take the Lyft Premier launch to new heights. During the month of February, four lucky passengers that take a Lyft Premier ride and enter the code "JETSUITEX" will be entered to win a free round trip ticket on JetSuiteX.



Passengers will be able to fly from Las Vegas to Burbank, Santa Monica, Carlsbad or SF East Bay on JetSuiteX, which provides first class service, from private jet terminals, for the price of coach.