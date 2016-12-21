Boyd Gaming acquires Las Vegas Cannery Casinos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of the Las Vegas assets of Cannery Casino Resorts.



The addition of both properties expands Boyd Gaming’s presence to 12 properties in the Southern Nevada, and 24 properties nationwide.



Both properties will remain mostly unchanged for the foreseeable future and current operating hours for each property’s many amenities will remain the same. However, the properties are expected to join Boyd Gaming’s award-winning, nationwide loyalty program –- B Connected –- in 2017.



Cannery hotel-casino, located on Craig Road, joins the company as the second Boyd Gaming property in North Las Vegas.



Eastside Cannery hotel-casino, located next to Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall on Boulder Highway, expands Boyd Gaming’s presence on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley.



The transaction follows Boyd Gaming’s acquisition of North Las Vegas’ Aliante hotel-casino in September 2016.