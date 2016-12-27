Beer Park hosts XCYCLE 'Jingle Bell Ride'

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas hosted XCYCLE Las Vegas to benefit Toys for Tots during the first ever ‘Jingle Bell Ride’ at sunset on Dec. 20.

Dozens of riders dressed their part in Santa hats, jingle bells and reindeer antler headbands as they participated in a 45-minute ride set to up-beat music, timed to enjoy a stunning Las Vegas Strip at sunset.

XCYCLE owner and instructor, Jen Barnet, led the riders on a fun, energetic ride.

Participants in the class brought a new or unwrapped toy to donate for Toys for Tots, an organization run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that collects and distributes toys to underprivileged children for the holiday season.