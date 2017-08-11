Back-to-school shopping online saves Vegas mom money

If you've wandered into any store this week you can't miss the back-to-school chaos, but more parents than ever before are opting out of the yearly ritual of searching up and down messy aisles with tired kids in tow.



For the Hutchins family, it goes without saying – life is busy and shopping can be miserable.



So this year for the first time, mom Samantha did all of her back-to-school shopping online.



"I was willing to pay more if it was the convenience of not leaving the house with the kids and I actually ended up saving money," said Samantha.



If you're curious, Samantha found her deals online through Smith's grocery store and Amazon. Back-to-school spending this year is expected to reach $83.6 billion.