Adults-only night at DISCOVERY Children's Museum

Adults will be able to roam DISCOVERY Children's Museum during the second annual Night at the Museum fundraiser on Jan. 14 from 7-10 p.m.

Guests will be able to play with the exhibits, dance to a silent disco, and enjoy raffle and beer draw prizes. The event is 21+ and tickets start at $40

The fundraiser will benefit the children's museum and Junior League of Las Vegas. Funds raised by the Night at the Museum will go back into Junior League’s community programs, including educational grants, health care resources for children and investing in the leadership training of women.

Funds will also allow DISCOVERY Children’s Museum to continue as a vital “informal learning” resource for families.