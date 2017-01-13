51s sign painter to have art show at Sahara West Library Gallery

The Las Vegas 51s announced Thursday that Ken Kline, local artist and the 51s “outfield fence” sign painter for over 30 years, will have his art displayed at the Sahara West Library Gallery beginning on Jan. 17.



Kline hand paints the outfield fence signs at Cashman Field.



Kline will have 35 pieces of art on display at the show, which haven't been seen in the public eye in 30 years.



The art show will run from Jan. 17 through April 9 at the Sahara West Library Gallery located at 9600 W. Sahara Ave., near Grand Canyon Drive.