2017 Autism Awareness events, specials in Las Vegas

April is Autism Awareness Month, and the Las Vegas Valley is holding several events to support the Autism community:

HASH HOUSE A GO GO -- APRIL 2-8

Hash House A Go Go invites pancake lovers to indulge in their signature blueberry pancake while supporting children, youth, and families affected by autism living in Nevada. The restaurant will donate $1 for every blueberry pancake sold to Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

COWABUNGA BAY -- APRIL 7

As part of the Cowabunga Cares program, the waterpark will host a special fundraiser night to benefit five local charities: Grant a Gift for Autism, F.E.A.T., Opportunity Village, Easter Seals and Sunrise Children’s Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the non-profits. Additionally, on April 24, Cowabunga Bay will host a special private event from 5-7 p.m. for these non-profits and their families.

MONDAYS DARK VARIETY SHOW -- APRIL 17

Peoples Autism Foundation will host a Vegas Style star-studded variety show with Mark Shunock at The Space at 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit Peoples Autism Foundation. Mark Shunock will gather an eclectic cast of guests including stars from Hollywood, the Strip, musical acts, athletes, and celebrity chefs for 90 minutes of chat, entertainment - and a lot of laughs.