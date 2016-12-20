13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 16-22

1. The final performance of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Theatre In The Valley take place Dec. 16 through 18 in Henderson. Directed by Rick Bindhamer. The story features the adventures of a mouse, an elf and a spunky little girl who won’t take “no” for an answer in a joyful tribute to the holiday season. Call 702-558-7275 for reservations.



2. The Bunkhouse Saloon presents Prince vs. Bowie Dance Party on Dec. 16. Enjoy the best of Prince and Bowie, who both passed away this past year, along with glam rock, indie dance, Brit pop and 80s New Wave. Drink specials and giveaways. DJs Hektor Rawkerz, Xander Xero and Lady Fingers.

3. The legendary Righteous Brothers are bringing their iconic "blue-eyed soul" sound to Harrah's Las Vegas on Dec. 16 and 17. The duo rose to fame with their songs including "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven" and "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'."



4. GRAMMY Award-winning country singer LeAnn Rimes takes the stage at The Orleans on Dec. 17 and 18. Her show "Today is Christmas" features Rimes performing favorite Christmas songs in addition to her roster of superstar country music hits.



5. The Nashville-based duo Brothers Osborne will bring their earthy, passionate country-rock sound to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Dec. 17. The duo's debut single, "Let's Go There," appeared in 2013, followed by the single "Rum" in 2014. Special guest Lucie Silvas.



6. SCARLET, Las Vegas' deepest Red Goth Night, takes place Saturday at Artifice. The theme will be Nightmare Before Christmas. Goth, industrial, death rock and dark 80s. Resident DJs Style and Morpheus Blak.



7. The popular Holiday Hoops Classic and the recently relocated Puerto Rico Classic will take place Dec. 17 through 22 at the South Point Arena. There will be 26 action-packed games between D-1 and D-11 universities from around the country. Division I men's teams include University of California, Santa Barbara, and University of Nevada, Reno; Division II women's teams include Angelo State University and Eastern New Mexico University; and Division II men's teams include Rollins College, Simon Fraser University, Western Washington University and West Texas A&M University.



8. Stevie Nicks opens the new Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on Dec. 17. Nicks is known as the Queen of Rock and Roll and is known for her work with the band Fleetwood Mac and her extensive, multi-platinum solo career. She will be joined by The Pretenders. Nick's biggest hits include "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Leather and Lace," "Stand Back" and "Sara."



9. Opera on Tap present An Ugly Sweater Holiday Fest at Classic Jewel on Dec. 18. The event will feature everyone's favorite seasonal songs and a guest appearance by Sin City Opera's fantastic singers. There will be a ugly holiday sweater contest, sing-alongs and drink specials.



10. "Christmas Crooner" is a benefit show for Foster Change of Southern Nevada and a tribute to the great baritones of the 40s, 50s and 60s. The show, starring Marc D. Donovan, takes place Dec. 18 at the Westgate. Special guest appearances by Frankie Moreno, Clint Holmes, Michelle Johnson, Justin Shandor, Mac King and more!

11. Date Skate Monday on Dec. 19 at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan will feature the movies "Home Alone" at 6 p.m. and "Home Alone 2" at 9. The ice rink features 4,200 square feet of real ice. There's also seasonal food and beverage offerings.



12. Inspire Theater in Downtown Las Vegas hosts Laugh A War, a comedy competition, every Wednesday night. Each week, local comedians battle each other for a spot on the WE FUNNY Comedy Show. The lineup isn't advertised each week and the topics are chosen by the host.



13. Head to the Brooklyn Bowl for the Grateful Dead Holiday Show with Catfish John on Dec. 21. Catfish John features Jeff Orr, Dusty Alander, Jason Gavin, Dan Klepinger, Scott Tilotson, Keith Alcantara and Jack Dellavalle. The Grateful Dead tribute show is about community and energy.

