13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For June 2-8

1. June 3 is the 11th Annual Jam at the Barn Festival in Blue Diamond. This one-of-a-kind grassroots music festival celebrates community and brings in cutting-edge bands and artists from across the west coast. It starts at 11 a.m.

2. Come out and see the stars on Saturday evening at Skye Canyon from 8 to 9:30 p.m. The Skye and Stars event lets you view Saturn, Jupiter, and lots of stars through telescopes. There will be music, food and fun for the whole family.

3. Through June 5 you can catch the crazy costumes and exciting competition of the World Series of Beer Pong tournament at the Westgate hotel-casino.

4. June 3 is also a great day for shopping in Henderson at the Summer Spectacular. This event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henderson Convention Center features over 85 local businesses, crafters, food trucks and activities for kids.

5. Sunset Station is hosting the Junefest music festival on June 3 featuring REO Speedwagon, Don Felder, and Martha Davis & The Motels. Click here for ticket information.

6. 3 Doors Down is featured at the Scars and Stripes music festival which starts at 11 a.m. on June 3. This full day of music also includes Asking Alexandria, Hellyeah, 10 Years, Pop Evil, Shaman's Harvest, and more. Click here for ticket information.

7. Full Moon Paddle featuring paddling and kayaking under the stars begins at 6 p.m. June 7at Lake Las Vegas. Wear neon colors and you can get glowing accessories plus enjoy music, drinks and games on the beach. Click here to register for this event.

8. Springs Preserve is celebrating their 10th birthday this weekend. Admission is free on June 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9. Bring the kids to celebrate World Oceans Day at SeaQuest Aquarium on June 7 at 2 p.m. There will be mermaid shows, book signings and souvenir photos with Mermaid Shannon. Click here for ticket information.

10. Coffee lovers, The Corner Bakery is celebrating its grand opening on Stephanie Street in Henderson on June 5. Doors open at 6 a.m. and the first 100 guests in line receive a free mug and free coffee for a year.

11. Disco fans, don't miss the Down & Derby Disco Costume Contest on June 7 at 10 p.m. at Gold Spike.

12. Adults fans of Lego and/or craft beer may want to go to Beer and Lego Night at Lovelady Brewing in Henderson. It's begins 7 p.m. June 7. Individuals and groups will compete for prizes to make the best Lego creations. And enjoy happy hour with all beers $4-$5.00.

13. You had us at free nachos! The Las Vegas BikeFest Summer Kick-Off Party starts at 6 p.m. June 6 at Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery at The Linq. There will be free spicy nachos (while supplies last), contests, prizes and a special announcement.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send a press release to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.