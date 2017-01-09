13 Chunks of Las Vegas Restaurant News

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. The Habit Burger Grill is opening its fourth location on Jan. 16 in the Aliante area. Prior to the grand opening, Free Burger Day will happen on Jan. 10. First 200 guests will receive free Charburger, fries and drink. Open Menu Day on Jan. 11 will feature a complimentary select assortment of a variety of menu items for first 200 guests. 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to three local nonprofit organizations on Jan. 13 and 14.



2. Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at The Cosmopolitan will close its doors on Jan. 15 to make way for interior updates in the restaurant. The new Blue Ribbon restaurant, inspired by the original Blue Ribbon Brasserie in New York City, will open in Spring 2017. The new restaurant will feature eclectic New American fare, including a raw bar.



3. Standard & Pour Gastro Lounge has launched an all-new Sunday brunch experience named "Mimosas, Muffins & Marys." It is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Sweet and savory brunch specials will be prepared by Executive Chef Jake Dieleman. To round out the experience, guests can imbibe with bottomless mimosas and the ultimate unlimited Bloody Mary experience with choice of a signature concoction from the bar or a build-your-own with Bloody Mary Master blogger, Tracee Meyers of The Wasted Tomato. Also, guests will be treated to the smooth sounds from a special guest DJ, each week.



4. d. vino Italian Food & Wine Bar at the Monte Carlo is offering a special mussel menu from Jan. 9 through Feb. 5. The menu includes Italian mussels and pasta ($17), Neapolitan-style mussels ($13), mussels and spicy Italian sausage ($14), mussels and saffron ($16) and baked stuffed mussels ($12).



5. Rao's Caesars Palace is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special restaurant affair featuring Rao's Classics on Jan. 12. Guests are invited to join in the joyous occasion of the legendary institution and enjoy a multi-course dinner prepared by Co-Owner Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Chef de Cuisine Fatimah Madyun. To commemorate a decade of Southern Italian fare in Las Vegas, the restaurant has put together a special family-style menu offering, priced at $150 per person (excludes tax and gratuity) and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a cocktail reception on the patio, along with live music, and a four-course menu featuring time-honored Rao's staples and dishes from the all-new "Rao's Classics" by Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Frank Pellegrino Sr. which hit shelves Nov. 1. Space is limited and reservations can be made by calling (702) 731-7778 or by emailing restaurantgroupsales@caesars.com.



6. Chef Christina Tosi has brought the Milk Bar to The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Milk Bar’s playful bakery concept was founded by Tosi in NYC in 2008, following the success of the dessert programs she created for the Momofuku restaurants in 2004. Tosi’s menu offers an approachable, yet innovative spin to classic baked goods using quality ingredients and locally-sourced dairy. Along with menu highlights like Cake Truffles and Birthday Cake, Tosi will also debut exclusive menu items to the Las Vegas market including MilkQuakes™ – the blending of housemade soft serve with delicious sweet bites, adding texture and out of this world flavor combinations.



7. Cabo Wabo Cantina is offering food and drink specials during all NFL playoff games through Jan. 29. Drink specials will include daily shot specials, starting at $5; and Dos Equis beer buckets, priced at $21. Campus Brunch items include the croissant French toast with warm maple syrup and fresh berries for $10.95 and huevos de nacho, a plate of Cabo Wabo’s signature cheese nachos topped with two fried eggs, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, priced at $12.95. Bottomless mimosas and bellinis will be available for $24.99.



8. South Point’s Baja Miguel’s Tequila Bar offers a $3 Tequila Time happy hour special Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. The happy hour party includes margaritas, shots of Cuervo and Corona beer. Baja Miguel's also offers $9.95 meal deals Wednesday through Sunday. The specialty menu includes the choice of two items, including Chicken, Beef or Cheese Enchiladas; Chicken or Beef Flautas; Chicken, Ground or Shredded Beef Tacos and Chili Relleno. Entrées include Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. The $9.95 special includes frozen margarita, soft drink or Fideo soup. Also, guests will enjoy complimentary fresh tortilla chips served with salsa, guacamole and bean dip for the table. Each entrée includes a side of rice and beans.



9. New menu items at CRUSH at MGM Grand include cheese steak dumplings with smoked onion puree and cheese fondue, priced at $15; and coconut curry chicken skewers served with purple cabbage and topped with chili lime vinaigrette, priced at $14. New main courses include a 12-ounce charred New York sirloin with beech mushrooms and baby carrots, topped with truffle port reduction, priced at $39; shrimp risotto with tomato fondue, lemon and basil, priced at $29; and oxtail ravioli served with crispy Brussels sprouts and nugget carrots, priced at $29. Another comfort food favorite, the lobster pot pie, is made with root vegetable, tarragon and brandy cream, priced at $18.



10. Oscar's steakhouse at The Plaza has launched a brand new Locals Night on Wednesdays in the lounge where guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all night long on food and drinks as well as 50 percent off all bottles of wine and champagne. Wednesdays will also offer live entertainment with a DJ beginning at 7 p.m. in the lounge. Thursday is Ladies Night in Oscar’s lounge. Ladies can enjoy an additional half off happy hour priced drinks, equating to $3 glasses of house wine and beer and $2 well drinks all night long.



11. Tickets for Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge's 19th annual lutefisk dinner at the Boulder City Elk Lodge are currently on sale. The dinner will take place on Jan. 28 with seatings at 3 and 6 p.m. The dinner includes lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, vegetables, lefse and more. Aquavit will be available at the bar and packages of lefse will be for sale. Tickets are $20 adults, $5 for children ages 10 and younger. Call 702-869-5775 for more information.



12. Metro Diner, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to open in Las Vegas by the end of 2017's first quarter. The chain rose to fame after it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2010. They also have locations in Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Indiana and North Carolina. Menu favorites include Charleston shrimp and grits, meatloaf plate, Gram D's big fish sandwich, Pittsburgh steajk salad, Big Bern's fried pork sandwich, roast beef & bleu and more. It will be located on West Tropicana Avenue near South Fort Apache Road.



13. Skinny Fats has opened a new location in the Shadow Mountain Marketplace in the Centennial Hills area. The new location features a large dining room, a long communal table running down the middle of the restaurat, booths placed against the walls, and a few new menu items. Menu items include bowls, tacos, burgers, sandwiches and weekend specials.

If you would like to submit an item for a future roundup, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.

