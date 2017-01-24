13 Canapes of Las Vegas Restaurant News

The latest restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. Chick-fil-A will open its first 2 locations in the Las Vegas area on Jan. 26. The first two locations are near Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. A third location near Palace Station will open this spring. The restaurants will open at 6 a.m. Thursday.



2. Villa Italian Kitchen is now offering the #AlternateFacts Zero-Calorie Meat Lovers Pizza. The pizzas are made with dough that is made every day, 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella and sauce from fresh California tomatoes. It is topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon. Average price is $14.99 for a whole pizza or $4.09 per slice (prices may vary by location).



3. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers has opened its third location in the valley near Charleston and Decatur boulevards. Freddy's is known for its California-sty;e hamburgers, patty melts, Chicago dogs, chili cheese fries, fried pickles, and several types of sundaes.



4. MR CHOW at Caesars Palace is celebrating its one-year anniversary by introducing a limited-time dish Beijing Shredded Pork, through Feb. As a nod to the original MR CHOW restaurant, Beijing Shredded Pork was on the menu the day it opened on Valentine’s Day, in London in 1968. The Beijing Shredded Pork is an authentic Beijing dish made with julienned, lean pork tenderloin, stir-fried in slightly sweet bean paste. It is topped with Chinese leeks and served with pillowy lotus leaf buns. The dish is $38.50 a la carte and serves two.



5. Green Leaf's Beyond Great Salads & Bananas at Las Vegas Premium Outlets has added some new items to their menu. Guests can now enjoy the Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread – pepper jack, provolone, all-natural smoked chicken, basil, cilantro, and Frank’s Honey Garlic Sauce; Mariachi Melt – pepper jack, cheddar, all-natural smoked chicken, pico de gallo, and Tajin mayo; and Spinach Dip Panini – mozzarella, provolone, baby spinach artichoke hearts and spinach dip, available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.



6. BRAVO Cucina Italiana is now offering the Two Is Better Than One two-course combo during lunch and dinner. Choose a soup or salad and one entree. Soups include Italian Wedding Soup, lobster bisque and a soup of the day. Salads include a chopped salad, caesar salad or Insalata Della Casa. Entrees include bacon-wrapped balsamic meatloaf, eggplant rollatini and stuffed shrimp and scampi. You can add a desert for $5.99. Prices start at $11.99.



7. Hawthorn Grill is now open at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Chef Swan takes the traditional steakhouse to the next level with offerings such as Classic French Onion Soup with three types on onion; roasted beets and burrato with prosciutto; sweet and sticky lamb ribs; Colorado lamb t-bones, smoked Kurobuta pork chops, Maine lobster, slow-braised prime short rib, several signature steaks, homestyle mac and cheese and more. The bar also features several handcrafted cocktails including an apple cider Moscow Mule, the Spice Market Old Fashioned and Russell's Reserve Barrel Aged Manhattan. The restaurant can seat 370 guests and has an outdoor patio and lounge.



8. The Dorsey is now open at The Venetian Las Vegas. The Dorsey features innovative craft cocktails in an upbeat and comfortable atmosphere. The menu was designed by award-winning barman Sam Ross of New York City's Attaboy fame. Some of the drinks include Let's Elope (gin, fresh melon, lime, orgeat); East Side Rickey (vodka, cucumber, mint, lime, club soda); Remember the Alimony (gin, fina sherry, Cynar & rocks); and King Kong Cocktail (bourbon, pot still rum, banana and bitters). It is open 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily.



9. National Hot Chocolate Day is Jan. 31 and The Juice Standard and Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas has it covered. The Juice Standard offers healthy twists on hot chocolate with Some Like It Hot and L'Orange Cream Cacao. Some Like It Hot includes cayenne pepper to create a sweet drink with heat, and the L’Orange Cream Cacao elicits citrus tasting notes with orange extract. Beer Park serves HEXX Hot Chocolate made with Bailey's Irish Cream, Frangelico and HEXX hot chocolate. It's topped with whipped cream and cinnamon and served in a red SOLO cup. HEXX Chocolate & Confexxions at Paris Las Vegas also offers a hot chocolate that you can purchase in their care or online.



10. The Palm Restaurant of Las Vegas inside the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is now offering a traditional Sunday Supper. For $49, diners can choose from a variety of seafood pairings including coconut crusted sea scallops, a Nova Scotia lobster tail or jumbo lump crab cake to accompany a tender nine-ounce filet mignon, cooked to perfection. Since The Palm caters to each family member, an exclusive children’s menu will also be available in addition to The Palm’s a la carte menu. Bacon-wrapped sea scallops are also available upon request. Served every Sunday through February from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.



11. Habit Burger Grill has added three new menu items. They are Golden Fried Chicken Sandwich, Portabella Charburger and Super Food Salad. The portabella burger is made with 100 percent fresh-ground beef and layered with garlic sauteed portabella mushrooms and melted cheese. The chicek sandwish starts with a fresh chicken breast that is hand-sipped twice. It is topped with spicy red pepper sauce and tomatoes, lettuce and tangy pickles. The Super Food Salad features grilled chicken breast over quinoa, baby kale, crisp garden lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and more.



12. Health Binge, which was founded by former Notre Dame football captain, NFL athlete and Harvard MBA graduate Gerome Sapp, has opened its first location in Las Vegas. Health Binge allows customers to order fresh, portion-controlled, healthy gourmet meals as easily as ordering a hamburger at a fast-rood restaurant. Health Binge offers more than 60 breakfast, lunch and dinner meals and snacks. It is kid friendly and there are options for vegans and vegetarians. Health Binge's 7-day meal plan is guided by an onsite nutritionist and includes free biweekly delivery. Health Binge also offers its services to corporations.



13. Pub 365 inside Tuscany Suites & Casino is now offering the Executive Lunch Menu for business people who are looking for a fast, tasty meal. Choices include Caesar salad with chicken, carnitas tacos, chicken pesto and classic Cuban paninis, Cobb salad, half sandwich and soup, pastrami sub, pulled pork sandwich, sliders, chicken tacos and more. Each menu items is $9.95 and includes a drink or iced tea. The lunch is guaranteed to be delivered in 15 minutes or it is free. It is available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.









