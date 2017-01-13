10,000th same-sex marriage license coming soon

The Clark County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau is close to issuing the 10,000th marriage license to a same- sex couple.

In celebration of this milestone, local businesses have donated many great wedding presents for the 10,000th same-sex couple – including a two-night stay and dinner at Mandalay Bay, passes to the High Roller observation wheel at The LINQ Promenade, flowers, professional photographs and a wedding ceremony.

As of noon, the County Clerk’s Office has issued marriage licenses to 9,909 same-sex couples since the first license was issued to a same-sex couple on Oct. 9, 2014. Goya said she expects her office will issue a marriage license to the 10,000th same-sex couple within the next week.

Almost all of the gifts have come from businesses that are also members of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, which is the first wedding industry chamber in the country. Chamber members specialize in providing wedding ceremonies and/or wedding-related services such as flowers, photography, and entertainment.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -