A risqué performance at a school talent show in New York has parents outraged.

The routine was billed as a "special surprise performance" at the end of a talent show attended by children as young as 5 years old.

Following choir and piano performances, PS 96 Parent Association President Frankie Quinones took the stage in a raunchy outfit.

The performance included gyrating and g-string flashes, prompting outrage from parents.

READ MORE