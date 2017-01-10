LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - CES is one of the biggest conventions in Las Vegas, but one computer company isn't exactly thrilled with their experience.



The CEO of Razer says that two Project Valerie laptop prototypes were stolen after the show on Sunday. Project Valerie is essentially a gaming laptop with multiple screens.



The Verge received a statement from the company that runs CES, which says it's working with local authorities to try and track down whoever took the prototypes.

Here is the statement in full:

On Sunday, January 8 2017, CES staff was notified of a report of the theft of two laptop computers from Razer’s booth after official show hours. The report was filed by Razer and we have contacted local authorities to work directly with Razer on the investigation. We express our sincere regrets. The security of our exhibitors, attendees and their products and materials is our highest priority. We use a wide variety of security measures at our show to combat theft. For example, we delay labor coming on the show floor until an hour after the show close so that exhibitors have a chance to secure product before dismantling their booths. We look forward to cooperating with law enforcement and Razer.

Meanwhile, Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.