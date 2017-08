Let this story be a warning to you.



A grill exploded inside of a SUV in Florida after a woman inside the SUV lit a cigarette.



The woman and her husband had just left a barbecue on Sunday afternoon. They forgot to turn the propane off on the grill before loading it into their SUV.



On the way home, the woman lit a cigarette and the grill exploded.



The couple was burned and the SUV was destroyed.