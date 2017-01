The talk about a possible fight between championship boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is making headlines again.



Mayweather told ESPN on Wednesday that he offered McGregor $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view to take part in a boxing match.







The rumors of a fight began in 2016 when Mayweather posted a mock-up of a poster on social media.



McGregor added fuel to the fire when he obtained a license to box in December.

However, McGregor has supposedly demanded $100 million to fight Mayweather, who retired after his fight September 2015 win over Andre Berto.



Mayweather pointed out that McGregor has probably never even made $10 million for a fight.



McGregor made $3 million (not counting pay-per-view bonuses) for his victory in August over Nate Diaz.