A customer fired a shot through a drive-thru window in Oklahoma after a dispute over a food order.

It happened at a Burger King in Oklahoma City, according to OKCFOX.com.

Police say that a couple were in the vehicle that came through the drive-thru. A woman, who was driving, began arguing with the restaurant's employee about her order. She then stepped out of the vehicle and the passenger fired a shot through the window.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

