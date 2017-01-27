WATCH: President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May

Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:18PM PST expiring January 28 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Clark

Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:18PM PST expiring January 27 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Clark

Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:18PM PST expiring January 27 at 10:30PM PST in effect for: Clark

Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 2:18PM PST expiring January 28 at 12:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Nye

Wind Advisory issued January 27 at 3:55AM PST expiring January 27 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Clark