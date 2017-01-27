WATCH: President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May

8:56 AM, Jan 27, 2017
6 hours ago

 British Prime Minister Theresa May lays a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery on January 27, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. British Prime Minister Theresa May is on a two-day visit to the United States and will be the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump.

Christopher Furlong
President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference at approximately 10 AM PT Friday.

Watch below

 

