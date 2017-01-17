WalletHub ranks true per-person cost of smoking by state

Smoking is not only dangerous to your health, but it can also be very expensive.



WalletHub has released a new study that looked at each state and determined the true per-person cost of smoking in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.



WalletHub took a look at the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs.



The total cost per smoker in the state of Nevada is estimated to be $1,507,008 over a lifetime. That breaks down to be $120,811 for out-of-pocket cost, $1,017,665 for financial opportunity cost (cost of cigarettes), $147,279 for health-care cost, $211,536 for loss income cost, and $9,717 for other costs.



Nevada ranked No. 30 on the list.



WalletHub is hoping to encourage the estimated 36.5 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick the dangerous habit.



Tobacco use accounts for nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. each year. Since 1964, smoking-related illnesses have claimed 20 million lives in the U.S.



According to WalletHub, the cost to individuals and society on issues related to smoking is a staggering $300 billion per year. That includes nearly $170 billion in direct medical care and more than $156 billion in lost productivity.



Here are the top 10 states with lowest smoking costs and top 10 states with highest costs:



LOWEST SMOKING COSTS

1. Kentucky

2. North Carolina

3. Georgia

4. Mississippi

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. North Dakota

8. South Carolina

9. Missouri

10. Idaho



HIGHEST SMOKING COSTS

42. California

43, District of Columbia

44. Minnesota

45. Vermont

46. Hawaii

47. Alaska

48. Rhode Island

49. Connecticut

50. Massachusetts

51. New York



