Vegas SafeCam program widens surveillance net

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police continues to urge people to sign up for a new crime-fighting effort based around home security cameras.



The idea behind Vegas SafeCam is to save time so detectives know exactly who to reach out to after a crime and see if their camera may have record video of a suspect or a vehicle.



After his home was broken in to, Michael Joyner posted his security camera video on Facebook, hoping the right person would see it. It got about 200 shares with some people recognizing the suspect.



Now, the SafeCam program widens the surveillance net. Police are asking citizens to register any surveillance camera they have. Police want to be clear, they cannot access the video without the owner's knowledge.



"It allows us to be able to create a database that if a crime occurs, something such as a package theft all the way up to a homicide, our detectives can go and see who has surveillance in the area," said Officer Danny Cordero.



It is free to register for the program. Click here to find out more.