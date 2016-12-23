USPS truck overturns near Eastern, Anthem

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Police were on the scene of a crash involving a mail truck in Henderson on Thursday.

It was reported around 2:50 p.m. near Eastern Avenue and Anthem Parkway. Investigators say no other vehicles were involved. The driver was not injured.

