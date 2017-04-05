UNLV sorority suspended for 3 years amidst drunken hazing incident

The UNLV chapter of the Delta Zeta sorority has been suspended until Fall of 2020 after a hazing incident from Fall 2016 was reported.

UNLV informed the Delta Zeta sorority of their suspension on March 27. In their letter to the sorority, UNLV listed several infractions the chapter had amassed.

Using, selling, possessing, distributing, or being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, except as permitted by law and University policy.

Hazing, which is any method of initiation into or affiliation with the University community, a student organization, a sports team, an academic association, or other group engaged in by an individual, whether on or off campus, that intentionally or recklessly endangers another individual, that destroys or removes public or private property, that subjects any person to any mental or physical requirement, request, or obligation that could cause discomfort, pain, fright, disgrace, injury, that is personally degrading or that violates any federal, state, or local law(s), or University policy.

Being present during any violation of the Code in such a way as to condone, support, or encourage such violation.

Falsifying or withholding required information in any form from a University official.

The Iota Phi Alumnae National Council sent out a letter alerting all alumni of the suspension.

"We want you to know that Delta Zeta strongly values our partnership with each host institution in which we are a guest on the campus, and we expect our members to uphold our values and ideals," said the IPA National Council.

Delta Zeta will have to complete Alcohol Choices Education Seminar (A.C.E.S.) and a Harm Reduction Education Program before reinstatement in 2020.