UNLV sorority suspended for 3 years amidst drunken hazing incident

The UNLV chapter of the Delta Zeta sorority has been suspended until Fall of 2020 after a hazing incident from Fall 2016 was reported.
UNLV informed the Delta Zeta sorority of their suspension on March 27. In their letter to the sorority, UNLV listed several infractions the chapter had amassed.
The Iota Phi Alumnae National Council sent out a letter alerting all alumni of the suspension.
"We want you to know that Delta Zeta strongly values our partnership with each host institution in which we are a guest on the campus, and we expect our members to uphold our values and ideals," said the IPA National Council.
Delta Zeta will have to complete Alcohol Choices Education Seminar (A.C.E.S.) and a Harm Reduction Education Program before reinstatement in 2020.
