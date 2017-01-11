Teen boys arrested after bringing gun to Gibson Middle School

Rebecca Lewis
1:21 PM, Jan 10, 2017
2 hours ago

Two teens were arrested after bringing a gun and ammunition to a local school on Friday, Jan. 7.

Clark County School District police say the teen boys, ages 13 and 14, were arrested at Gibson Middle School.

Police say one of the teens had the gun, the other had the bullets. Both students were charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

