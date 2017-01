SILVER CITY (KTNV) - The Nevada Department of Transportation says that State Route 342 is closed in both directions from Silver City to Virginia City due to flooding.

Closures happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.



The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says that all road closures can be found on the Washoe County Announcement page and NDOT's website.

Nevada Highway Patrol offices in Reno and Carson City will be closed on Monday due to road conditions. Governor Brian Sandoval also directed non-essential State employees to stay home from work. The Investiture Ceremony for Justice Lidia S. Stiglich will be postponed to a later date as well.

