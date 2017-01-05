Speeding cars, unsafe crosswalk worry North Las Vegas neighborhood

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People are fed up and fighting for change at a set of dangerous North Las Vegas crosswalks.



Neighbors say drivers flat-out ignore the crosswalks outside Goynes Elementary near Aliante Parkway and the 215 northern beltway.



"They fly right through here," said Mike Kirby, who lives in Aliante Court, a gated community across from Goynes. "They have no respect for anyone crossing the crosswalk."



Kirby says his 8-year-old grandson was nearly killed running across.



David Costello also lives nearby and says he's had to stop in the middle of the street to avoid getting run over.



There's a curve in the road that limits drivers' visibility of pedestrians, making it even more dangerous.



"Maybe they're only doing 40 miles an hour but when you're a pedestrian, they're coming at you so fast you really don't have anything to do but stop and hope that they see you," Costello said.



With so many people having concerns, 13 Action News reached out to North Las Vegas police to find out what's being done to keep these people safe.



Police were not aware of this being a problem and so they urge neighbors to call in to let them know about it. That way, officers say they will be able to monitor the street and the department can then look at possible changes.