UPDATE AT 11:30 AM: LVMPD has broken down the perimeter and the lockdown has been lifted at all schools. At this time, the suspect remains outstanding.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently responding to calls of a burglary in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard.

Upon arrival and attempting to make contact, the suspect fled the residence.

The suspect may be in possession of a firearm. A perimeter has been set and Bonanza High School, Warren Elementary School, and CSN are currently on lockdown.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area.

13 Action News will post updates as they become available.