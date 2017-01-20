Save-A-Lot closing all Nevada, California stores

If you are a fan of Save-A-Lot, today isn't a good day. The retailer has announced that they are closing all of their Nevada and California locations.

Locations around Las Vegas include those near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard, Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, Eastern and Tropicana avenues and Charleston and Lamb boulevards.

The retailer released the following statement:

"After rigorous review and analysis, Save-A-Lot has announced the company’s decision to exit the California and Nevada markets. This decision will impact 13 corporate locations, a retailer-owned store and our Rancho Distribution Center.

The closures, accounting for less than one percent of the company’s network, will free up resources to allow the company to focus on building out markets where it already has a larger, more established footprint of corporate and licensee stores.

Decisions like these are never easy and we understand the tremendous impact they have on our team members and customers. The company is working diligently to ensure that our field associates who will be leaving Save-A-Lot have appropriate severance benefits and outplacement services to assist in their transition."

All merchandise will be deeply discounted starting Friday. The stores could close in 2-3 weeks.