RV catches fire in Downtown Las Vegas

7:58 AM, Dec 29, 2016

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A RV caught fire overnight near Downtown Las Vegas.

It happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston.

No one was in the RV at the time and no one was injured.

