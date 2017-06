UPDATE JUNE 6: The tree has since been trimmed back by the people renting the house next door and it's no longer causing a mess.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- They say good fences make good neighbors, except one Las Vegas valley family would have to disagree.

An olive tree in the yard neighboring Jose Morales' near Charleston and Nellis boulevards has leaned over onto his property, and it's causing a multitude of problems.

Even dealing with a language barrier, Morales wanted to show us how the tree has become a nuisance for him.

Hundreds of the small fruits have fallen into his yard. Many of them are rotting too.

Jose's son, Daniel, says Jose has had allergic reactions to the tree and it's aggravated his asthma.

The house and tree are owned by King Futts PFM, a property management company.

Daniel Morales says every time he's tried to contact them, he's been given the runaround.

13 Action News went to the King Futts office, and no one would come out from the back to speak with us.

The people living in the neighboring house told us they weren't aware the tree was an issue.

Daniel Morales says the neighbors have been told about it, and have put the responsibility of trimming on the owners.

County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani told us the Morales family can trim back the part of the tree that's on their side of the property line, as long as they don't go overboard with it.