Local Democratic congress members speak on president's travel ban

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Two local Democratic congress members held a press conference Saturday afternoon in regards to President Donald Trump's travel ban executive order.

Congresswoman Dina Titus noted in her comments that Las Vegas is an international destination that welcomes diversity.

She said that this is a not a partisan issue but rather a humanitarian issue.

Congressman Ruben Kihuen said that the country was a nation founded by immigrants and "we are a better country than this." He added that it affects all Americans.

They asked both Republicans and Democrats to condemn the president's action and take his executive order back.

Both Kihuen and Titus released statements after the press conference.

Kihuen:

“President Trump is wrong to cast aside refugees simply because of their religion. He’s from New York, he has no doubt seen the Statue of Liberty hundreds of times, has he really forgotten everything it stands for? Our country was founded by immigrants fleeing persecution due to their religious beliefs -- now, President Trump wants to keep out refugees because of their religion. That's hypocrisy at its finest and his actions betray our American values. This is not the America we know, we are better than this."

Titus:

"I represent the most diverse district in the state. The notion that we would stop refugees from coming to our country is morally reprehensible. The refugee resettlement program we have in this country is not like walking in the door. It is a multi-year, multi-agency process. The people who are coming here are not the terrorists. They are desperate. We must say it loud and say it clear: refugees are welcome here."