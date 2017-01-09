UPDATE: Standoff ends with katana-wielding suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man armed with a samurai sword barricaded himself inside a home near Serene Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.



The incident began just after midnight Monday when a man called police saying his adult son was wielding a sword and acting erratically.



The man's father, mother, and daughter were able to escape the home, but a 98-year-old woman is still trapped inside.



Police say they're using caution because the man came towards officers with the sword. So far they've been in negotiations with the man for hours.

The standoff ended around 8:30 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody and the 98-year-old woman was unharmed.