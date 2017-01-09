UPDATE: Standoff ends with katana-wielding suspect in custody

Cloudy
Police say a 98-year-old woman is with him. Negotiations are ongoing.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man armed with a samurai sword barricaded himself inside a home near Serene Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. The incident began just after midnight Monday when a man called police saying his adult son was wielding a sword and acting erratically. The man's father, mother, and daughter were able to escape the home, but a 98-year-old woman is still trapped inside. Police say they're using caution because the man came towards officers with the sword. So far they've been in negotiations with the man for hours.
The standoff ended around 8:30 a.m. The suspect was taken into custody and the 98-year-old woman was unharmed.
Bonanza High School graduate and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant has tied the knot.
Throwing a snowball in Provo, Utah is considered a misdemeanor if you hit another person or their property.
It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…