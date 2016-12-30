Police respond to shooting Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard near Bonanza Road.

It was reported around 9:07 a.m. Investigators say they received a call saying shots were fired and a person was on the ground.

The victim has been transported to UMC Trauma with an apparent gunshot wound, and the victim’s condition is unknown. Two subjects have been detained in connection to this incident.

There are no other details at this time. 13 Action News will post updates as they become available.