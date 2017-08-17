The Clark County Coroner and Federal Court Documents confirm that Ruben Delgadillo, the Las Vegas police officer accused of possessing child pornography, is dead.



According to the Coroner, his body was found at a local residence on July 24 this year. The exact address was not provided.



The cause of death is pending a toxicology screening.



Delgadillo's sentencing had been set for July 25, 2017, in federal court.