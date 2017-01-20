UPDATE: Nellis AFB says bomb threat over

UPDATE AT 7:10AM: Nellis AFB tweeted that the "bomb threat incident is resolved." The main gate will be opening shortly.

Nellis says that a man who appeared to be under the influence approached the main gate at about 4:50 a.m. Friday. He told base personnel that he had a bomb in his vehicle. He was taken into custody. The gate was closed until it could be confirmed there was no explosive device in his vehicle.

UPDATE AT 6:30AM: Nellis AFB tweets that the main has been closed due to an incident involving a bomb threat. The base's emergency services have responded.

The base is not on lockdown. Base employees and others are being allowed to go in and out of other gates.

ORIGINAL STORY

There is a heavy police presence near the front gate of Nellis Air Force Base.



The incident began around 4 a.m. Friday. According to a viewer, the USAF notification system alerted base personnel shortly before 6 a.m. that the front gate nar Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road has been closed.



A traffic alert says that road closures are in effect on Las Vegas Boulevard between Craig Road and Sloan.



Police are checking out a suspicious vehicle in the area.



Motorists can expect traffic delays in the area.

13 Action News has not been able to get in touch with base officials at this time.



This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

