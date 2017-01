Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) - Police are investigating a homicide in the southeast Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Officers say a man in his late teens was shot at least twice during a street fight between two groups of teenagers.

Police say the shooter was another man in his late teens, and he fired at least five shots.

Police say a call of shots fired came in around 7:36 p.m. in the 4700 block of Sacks Drive, near East Tropicana Ave and Boulder Highway.

The person shot was taken to Sunrise hospital where they were declared deceased.

The shooter and the other teenagers in his group got in a car and drove away, but police say everyone involved knew each other so they have names to look into.

Homicide detectives are investigating.