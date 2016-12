A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Jeep around 4:46 a.m. Sunday.

The collision happened near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate the pedestrian was pushing an empty wheelchair south across Flamingo Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the Jeep.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police arrested the driver of the Jeep on DUI charges.

The collision remains under investigation.

