Parents worried about school bus stop

13 Action News is taking a look at a potentially dangerous school bus stop after the station was contacted by concerned parents.



The bus stop is located near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The stop is very close to the main road.



Boulder Highway is well known for its high number of pedestrian deaths.



Not only that, but there is a large number of homeless people in the area of the bus stop.



In addition, parents say the area is unsafe because of trash, broken glass and more.

The Clark County School District says it is looking into the safety of the bus stop.