UPDATE: One dead in armed robbery and shooting at jewelry store in Henderson

Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 44°
HI: 53°
HI: 50°
LO: 38°
Photo by Ramiro Cabrera/KTNV
Henderson (KTNV) - UPDATE: A woman who was an employee at Jared's has died after being shot during a robbery. The suspect is still on the run.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Henderson police responded to an armed robbery and a shooting at a jewelry store Saturday evening.
Henderson police say the armed robbery happened at the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry located at West Sunset Road and Marks Street at 8:45 p.m.
One person was shot inside the Jared's and was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled westbound on foot on W Sunset Rd. He was described as wearing a maroon hoodie, a dark beanie, a mask and had a backpack or bag in his hand.
The suspect is still on the loose and Henderson police are searching for him. There are no road closures as they search.
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!