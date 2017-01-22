UPDATE: One dead in armed robbery and shooting at jewelry store in Henderson

Henderson (KTNV) - UPDATE: A woman who was an employee at Jared's has died after being shot during a robbery. The suspect is still on the run.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Henderson police responded to an armed robbery and a shooting at a jewelry store Saturday evening.

Henderson police say the armed robbery happened at the Jared The Galleria of Jewelry located at West Sunset Road and Marks Street at 8:45 p.m.

One person was shot inside the Jared's and was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled westbound on foot on W Sunset Rd. He was described as wearing a maroon hoodie, a dark beanie, a mask and had a backpack or bag in his hand.

The suspect is still on the loose and Henderson police are searching for him. There are no road closures as they search.

This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.