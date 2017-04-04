Officials kick off drowning prevention awareness campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Clark County officials kicked off the annual “April Pools Day” drowning prevention awareness campaign Monday.



Clark County held a kickoff event at Wet‘n’Wild Las Vegas water park.



Officials said the real threat of children possibly drowning begins as soon as they learn to crawl.



Clark County and the local cities take turns hosting April Pools Day each year to promote drowning prevention during the spring and summer months when swimming pools are in highest use in the Las Vegas Valley.



Drowning Prevention Coalition partners include Clark County, the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Henderson, local fire departments, Clark County’s Building and Parks and Recreation departments, University Medical Center, pool builders and supply companies, Safe Kids Clark County, Southern Nevada Health District, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other agencies and organizations.



Officials said there are more than 110,000 residential swimming pools and 3,400 commercial pools and spas throughout Clark County.