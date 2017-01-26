North Las Vegas mayor to deliver State of the City address

KTNV Staff
6:22 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Mayor John Lee will outline the city's achievements in 2016 and look at what is planned for 2017.

KTNV

The North Las Vegas mayor will deliver the State of the City address Thursday.

Mayor John Lee will outline the city's achievements in 2016 and look at what is planned for 2017.

The luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m. at Aliante hotel-casino.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending