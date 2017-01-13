NLVPD investigating homicide near Carey, 5th Street

UPDATE: The victim is reportedly a 21-year-old female. She was found dead on scene with trauma to her body. Her identity will be released by the Clark County coroner after relatives have been notified. There are no suspects in custody.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Police are still looking for the person or persons who might be responsible.

ORIGINAL STORY: The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a possible homicide in the 2600 block of Donna Street, near Carey Avenue and North 5th Street.

There are no other details available at this time. Motorists should avoid the area.

