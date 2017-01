LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Some new radar signs have gone up along Hollywood Boulevard to discourage speeding.



People who live in the area say they're glad their concerns were addressed and they appreciate the signs.



One driver 13 Action News spoke with says she noticed it right away.



"I was pretty surprised I saw it flashing," said Elizabeth Allen. "It made me take notice of how fast I was going."



While some drivers say it's not perfect, they say it's a good reminder for drivers to slow down when they see the flashing lights.