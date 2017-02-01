New program helping teachers buy homes by giving them up to $10,000

A new program is making miracles happen for local teachers. It's a new branch to the already existing Home Is Possible program.

Teachers can receive up to $10,000 to put toward their closing costs and down payment if it's their first time buying a home.

John and Bridget Carilli say they wouldn't have been able to buy their new home without the program. They had money saved up, but not enough to afford all the costs that come with purchasing a home.

Bridget is a teacher with the Clark County School District. She was living in a small apartment with her husband John up until a few weeks ago.

Bridget applied for the new pilot program for teachers through Home Is Possible because she is a first-time home buyer and her credit score is above 660. The Carillis were approved and they were given $10,000 to put toward their new home.

Bridget understands why this would be beneficial in Las Vegas,

"Clark County School District recruits all over the place and the teachers will want to stay more if they have a house," she said.

"Who is educating our children?" asked Home Is Possible Deputy Administrator Tim Whitright. "We have a shortage out here so we need quality teachers here in Nevada."

The idea is to not just bring teachers to Las Vegas but to keep them here.

"We wouldn't have been able to buy a house without it," Bridget said.

The teacher pilot program just rolled out in December and so far five teachers have moved into their new homes through the program. 21 more teachers are in the final stages of purchasing their home and almost ready to move in.

Home Is Possible has a program for people who are not teachers as well.

