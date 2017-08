The Strong Start Academy is opening its doors today and there are many reasons why parents in the Las Vegas valley should look into this new preschool.



Not only do they promise to provide an excellent learning environment for your child but they also are backed by the city, which means that they are able to charge based on income.



This'll allow parents who may not be able to afford other schools the opportunity to send their children to a new and exciting facility.



The school will serve almost 200 students at Lorenzi Park, near Washington Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. The primary focus of the school is to prepare 3 and 4-year-old children for kindergarten.



The best part – you don't have to live in the area to apply for the school. That's right, anyone in the city is welcome to sign up.