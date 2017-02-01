Nevadans react to president's Supreme Court nominee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - With President Donald Trump nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, how could that affect residents in Southern Nevada?



One of the first cases up in question is what restrooms transgender people can use. While there are concerns at the Gay and Lesbian Center of Southern Nevada, people there are hopeful.



"You don't want to think that just because someone is conservative that they're going to be anti-LGBTQ so it's really going to be up to us to look into who is actually nominated," Andre Wade said.



The nominee could plot the country's course for decades.



"I want to make sure whichever justice ends up being the pick, that he or she has the best interest of the American public at heart," said Verna Mandez of Battle Born Progress.



Experts say it's a good time to start paying attention.



"Scrutinizing the nominee's credentials and past decisions and statements is so important," said Ruben Garcia, a UNLV law school professor.



Battle Born Progress later issued a statement.



“This nomination proves just how out of touch President Trump really is. By nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, President Trump is once again putting wealthy special interests ahead of the needs of average Americans. Gorsuch wants to give unelected judges more power to strike down federal regulations that protect consumers and the environment. He has repeatedly sided with big business instead of workers. Gorsuch has also ruled against women’s access to contraception and thrown out sexual harassment lawsuits. With more Americans speaking out against the use of force by law enforcement, Gorsuch favors giving police immense latitude.



Like Trump’s other nominees, Gorsuch would advance the interests of a few at the expense of the many. He would likely continue the Supreme Court’s trend of ruling in favor of corporations and against American workers and consumers.”



Nevada politicians have also weighed in on the president's Supreme Court pick.



Sen. Dean Heller:



"Tonight, President Trump announced Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States, and I hope to fill this vacancy with a well-qualified candidate who supports a conservative judicial philosophy. I look forward to meeting with Neil Gorsuch and vetting his qualifications as we begin this important process. It’s critical this seat is occupied by someone who can live up to the legacy of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto



"I take my responsibility in the Senate as a check and balance on the president's agenda very seriously, and I believe Judge Neil Gorsuch's views on the issues and his full record deserves to be intensely scrutinized."

Congresswoman Dina Titus:



“It cannot be forgotten that Republicans took unprecedented measures to politicize and obstruct the confirmation of President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland. Those actions resulted in what is a stolen Supreme Court seat that favors extremists and will have lasting repercussions for our democracy. Judge Gorsuch is the wrong choice for the future of our country. His presence on the nation’s highest court jeopardizes women’s health care, collective bargaining, environmental protections, campaign finance reform, LGBT rights, and voter access, among other vital issues for the American people. We need a justice who will represent the values of all Americans – not the political priorities of an elite few.”



Attorney General Adam Laxalt:



“I commend the president on his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. From his 10 years of experience as a federal circuit court judge who decided thousands of cases to his time at the Department of Justice, Judge Gorsuch has a proven track record of faithfully upholding the Constitution, maintaining the separation of powers, and respecting that the proper role of a judge is to say what the law is, not what it should be. Like Justice Scalia whose seat he will fill, Judge Gorsuch follows the text and original meaning of the Constitution, and will serve the American people well. I urge Congress to approve his nomination without delay.”