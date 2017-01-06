Winter storm will bring snow to South

Current
Mostly clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 51°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 39°
HI: 60°
LO: 44°
Mostly clear
HI: 51°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 39°
HI: 60°
LO: 44°
A Texas woman named Betsy Ayala got revenge on her cheating husband by losing a large amount of weight. Her story is now going viral.
A social media war between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will apparently be settled in the ring with the help of boxer Floyd Mayweather.
A Japanese sushi chain boss has bid a winning 74.2 million yen ($632,000) for a 212 kilogram (466 pound) bluefin tuna in what may be the last…
Just days after winning kudos on social media for its witty handling of an internet troll, the Wendy's Twitter account has been the…
Parents in Texas surprised when packages suddenly showed up at their home.
A photo uploaded to Facebook by Richard Christianson has prompted a debate over what the mysterious shadowy image that is seen near Phoenix,…