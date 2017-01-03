VIDEO: 2-year-old boy saves twin brother from fallen dresser

Current
OREM, Utah - A dad in Utah shared a video to his Facebook page of one of his 2-year-old twin boys saving the other by lifting a dresser off him.
"I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible," Ricky Shoff wrote on Facebook. "We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share."
Video posted on Saturday shows Shoff's son, Brock, underneath a dresser while his other son, Bowdy, walked around, tried to lift the dresser, then pushed it off his brother.
The child was crying but appeared to be okay, according to the YouTube video Shoff shared on his post.
"We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock," Shoff wrote. "And feel blessed that he is okay. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall."
