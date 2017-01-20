Inauguration Day 2017: See photos from around Washington, D.C.

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald J. Trump is taking the presidential oath of office today, Jan. 20. Events are taking place at the U.S. Capitol.
The new president was honored with a Make America Great Again celebration at Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening.
GALLERY: See photos taken at inauguration events throughout Washington
GALLERY: See photos from the welcome rally at the Lincoln Memorial
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!