Mojave Max contest now underway

The Mojave Max contest is now underway.



Mojave Max is the official mascot for the Clark County Desert Conservation Program and he is Southern Nevada's version of Punxsutawney Phil.



Each year, students around Las Vegas are invited to guess when Max will end his brumation.



The grand prize winner and his or her class will receive a pizza party, T-shirts and medals. The grand prize winner will also receive a laptop computer, digital camera and more.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

